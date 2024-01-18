Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.15. 235,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 583,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 593.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

