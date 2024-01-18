Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,032 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

XOM stock opened at $97.01 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $384.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

