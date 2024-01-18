EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.92). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EYPT. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $24.62.

Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,362,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,924,919 and have sold 2,246,113 shares valued at $43,564,052. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after buying an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 229,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

