FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.58.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

