FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $35.38 on Thursday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

