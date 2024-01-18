FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.74. FibroGen shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,325,034 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.74.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

