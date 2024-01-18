Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 421 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after buying an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.