Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $135.37 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

