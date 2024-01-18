Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,473 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Fortive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FTV opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.