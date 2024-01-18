Financial Analysis: Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) versus Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cibus and Bion Environmental Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cibus presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.10%. Given Cibus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cibus is more favorable than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cibus has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cibus and Bion Environmental Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 1,823.43 -$16.89 million ($13.09) -1.33 Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.19 million ($0.07) -17.86

Bion Environmental Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cibus. Bion Environmental Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cibus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and Bion Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -7,056.88% -22.28% -12.91% Bion Environmental Technologies N/A -113.48% -42.75%

Summary

Cibus beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water. It also focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; development of waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Old Bethpage, New York.

