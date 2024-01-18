FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

Shares of FNGR stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

