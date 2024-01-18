Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.9 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FCMGF opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

