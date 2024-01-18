Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.0 days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FRMUF stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $4.53.
