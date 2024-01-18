Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.0 days.

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRMUF stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

About Firm Capital Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.