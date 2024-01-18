First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $59.65 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.31.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FAF

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.