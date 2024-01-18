First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get First Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Capital

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.