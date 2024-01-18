First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of First Horizon worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 141.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Down 0.2 %

FHN stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.