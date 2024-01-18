First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.13. 2,471,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,116,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

