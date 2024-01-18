First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) shares were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.94. Approximately 312,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 533,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$178.72 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.1069298 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

