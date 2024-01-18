First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
