First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,471,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 263,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $20,745,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.