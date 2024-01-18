FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $330.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.63.

FLT opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $285.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.77 and a 200 day moving average of $257.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

