Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the auto manufacturer's stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ford Motor by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,175,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,520,000 after buying an additional 1,173,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

