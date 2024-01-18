Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 252,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Forrester Research by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 104.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Forrester Research Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $481.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.44 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

See Also

