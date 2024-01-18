Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

