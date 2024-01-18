FullNet Communications, Inc. (FULO) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on February 15th

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from FullNet Communications’s previous dividend of $0.0033.

FullNet Communications Trading Up 17.5 %

OTCMKTS:FULO opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. FullNet Communications has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Get FullNet Communications alerts:

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.