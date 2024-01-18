Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 31,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,136,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,666.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $39,985.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.26.

On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $12,840.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $307.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Tile Shop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 1.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 19,555.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 43.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 89.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

