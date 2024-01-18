Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUTU. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.76.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. Futu has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. Research analysts expect that Futu will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Futu by 28.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Futu by 18.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd raised its position in Futu by 266.6% during the third quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Futu by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

