FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.00) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.86). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

CSTL stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.98. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 431,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 174,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 219.6% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 278,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $371,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $64,894.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $371,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,576. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

