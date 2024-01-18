FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. Issued By Greenridge Global (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Staffing 360 Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

See Also

