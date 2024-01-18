FY2023 Earnings Estimate for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Issued By Wedbush

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for UWM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC opened at $6.10 on Thursday. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $571.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $677.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.80 million.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UWM by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

