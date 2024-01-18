FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Guardant Health, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Guardant Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.49). The consensus estimate for Guardant Health’s current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Guardant Health stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 113.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $53,700,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $53,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

