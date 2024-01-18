FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MUR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE:MUR opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

