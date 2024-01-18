FY2023 Earnings Forecast for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.69) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.62). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.79) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTCT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PTCT stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.61. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,058 shares of company stock valued at $500,877. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 190,628 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after acquiring an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

