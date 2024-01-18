FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Issued By Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$7.57 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.54.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of C$69.70 million for the quarter.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

