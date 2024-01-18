FY2023 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lifted by William Blair

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Allakos in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.93). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Allakos Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of ALLK opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Allakos by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 335,822 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

