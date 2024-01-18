FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

