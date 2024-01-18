FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
ABX stock opened at C$21.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market cap of C$37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$19.04 and a 12-month high of C$28.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.26.
Insider Activity
In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 108,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Barrick Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,350.00%.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
