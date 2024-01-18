FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABX

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX stock opened at C$21.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market cap of C$37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$19.04 and a 12-month high of C$28.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.26.

Insider Activity

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 108,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,350.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.