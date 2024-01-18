FY2023 EPS Estimates for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Insmed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.11). The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($5.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on INSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 374,715 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $150,336.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,244.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,751. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

