FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Lifted by Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.87.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.07 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$7.35 and a 52-week high of C$11.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

