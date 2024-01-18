Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 135.2% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 648.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 121,568 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.97. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

