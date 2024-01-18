Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.
Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.97. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.
