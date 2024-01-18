GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on January 24th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE GNT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.40.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
