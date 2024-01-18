General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

GIS opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.