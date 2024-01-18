Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Update

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Glatfelter Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $62.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.92 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on GLT

Insider Transactions at Glatfelter

In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 50,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 50,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 75,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Glatfelter by 31.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 119.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 299,407 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 5.6% during the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 45,438 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.