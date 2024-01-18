GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.1 days.
GMO internet group Price Performance
Shares of GMOYF opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. GMO internet group has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $20.74.
About GMO internet group
