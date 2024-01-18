GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.1 days.

GMO internet group Price Performance

Shares of GMOYF opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. GMO internet group has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Get GMO internet group alerts:

About GMO internet group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.