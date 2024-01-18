Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 12.61%.

Greystone Logistics Trading Up 2.0 %

GLGI opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Greystone Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

