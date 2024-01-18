Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 12.61%.
Greystone Logistics Trading Up 2.0 %
GLGI opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Greystone Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Greystone Logistics
