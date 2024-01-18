Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

