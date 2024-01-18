Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.
Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
