Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.77-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $827-832 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.81 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

