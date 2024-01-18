Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HWC. Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,189 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

