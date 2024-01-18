Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Down 14.0% in December

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 653,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HAFC opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $548.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 208,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

