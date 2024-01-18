Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HAS opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

